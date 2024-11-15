School Starters 2024School Starters 2024
School starters 2024: Here are 24 adorable school starter photos from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for 2024

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
The first day of school is an emotional one - for both little ones and parents.

But it's an exciting time too and one we will always remember.

We asked schools across the district to send us a photo of children starting their school journey in reception for 2024.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of this week’s paper (November 14) for our special school starter supplement!

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Turtle Class.

1. Normanton All Saints Infant School

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Turtle Class. Photo: s

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Giraffes Class

2. Normanton All Saints Infant School

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Giraffes Class Photo: s

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Bees Class.

3. Normanton All Saints Infant School

Normanton All Saints Infant School - Bees Class. Photo: s

Martin Frobisher Infant School.

4. Martin Frobisher Infant School

Martin Frobisher Infant School. Photo: s

