School's out for summer! 42 photos of your little ones on their last day of school

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Phew! No more school run, ironing uniforms, remembering PE kits and packing those lunches - for a good few weeks anyway!

The school summer holidays have officially begun and the kids of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are surely excited about a few lazy mornings and no timetable.

So, to celebrate the end of another term, we asked you to share a photo of your little ones on their last day and many of you did.

Take a look!

Gillian Thompson shared a photo of her son who is leaving Year 6.

1. Year 6 leaver

Catherine Elizabeth Goodall said Hannah grew up so much in Reception.

2. Reception

Kirsten Gar shared Max graduating reception.

3. Cap and gown

Sarah Ward shared a photo of Summer who has finished Year 6.

4. Year 6

