Schools raise cash for Prince of Wales Hospice in Dragon’s Den meets The Apprentice challenge

The Prince of Wales Hospice put local schools to the test with their new Dragon’s Den meets The Apprentice style challenge and the winners were revealed at a final event last week.

The ‘Business Builder Challenge’, launched in October 2024, involves Students teaming up to develop a business idea before pitching their products to a panel of local business leaders.

They then had eight weeks and a £50 budget to bring their business ideas to life under expert guidance from their chosen business leaders.

Adam Fletcher from Ridley & Hall Solicitors, Karen Horner and George Lancaster from Handelsbanken PLC, Laura Kirk from Castleford Tigers and Claire Sutherley from We Are Wakefield all volunteered their time and knowledge to support and push each team forward.

Students with their mentors at the awards.

On Monday, January 27 the final event took place, hosted by Castleford Tigers and the awards were presented by the Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford.

Four teams, from Carleton High School, Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infant School and two teams from St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School, took part with the teams making a staggering £1,540.

The money will help provide hospice care for local patients and their families.

Halfpenny Lane emerged as the standout team securing three awards: Best Pitch, Most Innovative Idea and Most Income Generated. Carleton High School received the Highly Commended award for their outstanding effort.

Adam Fletcher from Ridley & Hall Solicitors, who helped guide the team from Halfpenny Lane said: “It was a tremendous privilege to have the opportunity to be involved in this year’s Business Builder Challenge.

"The children really did exceed my expectations providing excellent pitches, innovative business plans and a commitment to make their ideas a reality.

"The skills the children have developed during this process will certainly help them with their further studies and in the event they enter the world of business. I would encourage schools across the area to sign up for the 2025 Business Builder Challenge.”

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “This initiative not only raised vital funds for the Hospice but also gave students valuable real- world business experience. We’re already working on the Business Builder Challenge 2025 with more schools eager to be part of this exciting experience.”