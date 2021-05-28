Schools urged to fall silent to mark global Motor Neurone Disease Day

Challenging MND has unveiled its latest initiative to raise money for people living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Monday, June 21 is Global Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day, and to mark the day and highlight that 80% of people living with MND lose the ability to speak, Challenging MND is putting out a call to action to UK schools to sign up for ‘The Big Sponsored Silence.’

Challenging MND is hoping that schools – primary and secondary - across the nation will take up the opportunity to support Global Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day and take part.

The silence will last for the duration of the morning break time. All money raised will go towards helping people living with MND fulfil dreams and create lasting memories with loved ones, organised through the charity - Challenging MND.

Alex Gibson, Founder of Challenging MND said: “This is a call to action to Head Teachers and schools across the country. Monday 21 June is Global Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day, sign up to Challenging MND’s ‘Big Sponsored Silence’ to help us raise awareness and money for people living with MND.

“Motor Neurone Disease is a cruel condition that robs around 4 out of 5 people of the ability to speak. The Big Sponsored Silence highlights this and we hope helps a whole new generation of young people better understand and further the cause to find a cure.

"For the here and now, the money raised will help people living with MND create memories and achieve their dreams. We want to make sure our deafening silence is heard loud and clear across the country!”