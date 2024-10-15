We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in the Wakefield district.We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in the Wakefield district.
We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in the Wakefield district.

Secondary school application deadline: Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools across Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
There’s only a couple of weeks left for Wakefield parents of year six children to apply for their childrens’ secondary school places.

Wakefield Council’s deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.

To apply, parents need to visit Wakefield Council’s admission here and submit their top preferences.

We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

CAPA College was rated 'Outstanding; in it's last Ofsted report in March 2022.

1. CAPA College

CAPA College was rated 'Outstanding; in it's last Ofsted report in March 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated 'outstanding' when it was last inspected in July 2022.

2. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated 'outstanding' when it was last inspected in July 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Outwood Academy City Fields was rated as 'Good' at it last inspection in May 2022.

3. Outwood Academy City Fields

Outwood Academy City Fields was rated as 'Good' at it last inspection in May 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Outwood Grange Academy was rated as 'Good' at its lastest inspection in June 2024.

4. Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Grange Academy was rated as 'Good' at its lastest inspection in June 2024. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedWakefieldSchoolsWakefield CouncilGovernmentInspectors
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice