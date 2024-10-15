Wakefield Council’s deadline for applying for a secondary school place is on Tuesday, October 31.
To apply, parents need to visit Wakefield Council’s admission here and submit their top preferences.
We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield.
Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.
Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.