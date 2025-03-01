Secondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools across WakefieldSecondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools across Wakefield
Secondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools across Wakefield

Secondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools across Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Children going to secondary school in September will find out which school they will be going to on Monday (March 3).

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

CAPA College was rated as Outstanding at its last Ofsted in January 2022.

1. CAPA College

CAPA College was rated as Outstanding at its last Ofsted in January 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted in 2022.

2. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted in 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Outwood Academy City Fields was rated as Good at its last inspection in May 2022.

3. Outwood Academy City Fields

Outwood Academy City Fields was rated as Good at its last inspection in May 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Outwood Grange Academy was rated as Good at its last inspection in June 2024.

4. Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Grange Academy was rated as Good at its last inspection in June 2024. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedInspectorsGovernmentWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice