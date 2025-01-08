Secondary school recognised for its work with parents
The LPPA has been running for over 21 years and for a school to achieve it, it needs to meet all the framework criteria, which span 9 different objectives.
The assessor’s report for the school stated:
● Feedback evidences that parents are very appreciative of the staff and feel confident in approaching the academy if they have any queries or worries. They value regular contact with staff. Moreover, they know that any issues will be addressed swiftly.
● When parents receive reports and other information, these are free from unnecessary educational jargon.
● Communication between the academy and parents is a real strength with very efficient systems in place.
● Vulnerable families are well supported. The support provided is bespoke to meet the needs of the pupil and the wider family.
● Parental engagement is one of the central principles of the academy and leaders feel it is an integral part of its development.
Having achieved the award, the school is now accredited for three years.
Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “The LPPA gave us a real opportunity to reflect on our communication with parents, carers and the community. We were clear that we wanted to establish where we were at the start of the process and use the opportunity to look at what we could implement to improve further over the year and how we can continue this impact over time. We continue to strive to reach out to all of our community and welcome their feedback.”