Secondary school recognised for its work with parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Outwood Academy Freeston in Normanton has achieved the Leading Parent Partnership Award (LPPA), awarded by Optimus Education, for its outstanding level of parental engagement.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LPPA has been running for over 21 years and for a school to achieve it, it needs to meet all the framework criteria, which span 9 different objectives.

The assessor’s report for the school stated:

● Feedback evidences that parents are very appreciative of the staff and feel confident in approaching the academy if they have any queries or worries. They value regular contact with staff. Moreover, they know that any issues will be addressed swiftly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outwood Academy Freeston now holds the accreditation for three years.

● When parents receive reports and other information, these are free from unnecessary educational jargon.

● Communication between the academy and parents is a real strength with very efficient systems in place.

● Vulnerable families are well supported. The support provided is bespoke to meet the needs of the pupil and the wider family.

● Parental engagement is one of the central principles of the academy and leaders feel it is an integral part of its development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having achieved the award, the school is now accredited for three years.

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “The LPPA gave us a real opportunity to reflect on our communication with parents, carers and the community. We were clear that we wanted to establish where we were at the start of the process and use the opportunity to look at what we could implement to improve further over the year and how we can continue this impact over time. We continue to strive to reach out to all of our community and welcome their feedback.”