Security fencing to be installed at historic junior school targeted by vandals

Plans to install perimeter fencing at a century-old junior school to meet safeguarding guidelines have been approved

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals for Southdale C of E, in Ossett, have been designed to enhance security and preserve the heritage of the historic building, according to documents.

Increased security measures come after the school was targeted by intruders who vandalised the building and facilities in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the school in May said: “Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students is paramount.

The proposals for Southdale C of E, in Ossett, have been designed to enhance security and preserve the heritage of the historic building, according to documents.

“Modern safeguarding standards necessitate robust perimeter security to protect against unauthorised access, truancy, and potential external threats.

“Upgrading the school’s fencing is essential to meet those contemporary safety requirements.”

The school was established as Southdale Council School in 1908 and designed by architect William Arthur Kendall, who lived in Ossett for most of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work, which also included the town’s Conservative Club and Mechanics’ Institute, influenced Ossett’s architectural landscape during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The document added: “Throughout its history, the school has maintained a strong connection to the Church of England, emphasising Christian values and fostering a caring, safe, and respectful environment for its students.

“The school’s enduring legacy, rooted in its historical foundations and ongoing dedication to educational excellence, continues to play a vital role in the Ossett community.”

The school is on the local authority’s buildings of local interest (BLI) list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s conservation officer said the proposal was acceptable.

An officer’s report said: “The proposed fencing would cause some level of harm to the BLI by introducing tall, modern security fencing to the historic site.

“However, overall, the level of this harm is considered to be low, taking into consideration the fact that the historic boundary walls will remain unaltered.”

The council’s highways officer raised no concerns over road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2023, the school was awarded world class schools quality mark accreditation, joining a network of over 120 schools to be recognised internationally for their commitment to developing students.

In the same year, intruders gained access to the school grounds, smashing a window and damaging the outdoor learning area.

The school said: “This incident highlights the vulnerability of the site, the ease of getting on the school site, and the pressing need for better security measures to prevent further acts of vandalism.”

The fencing, which complies with Department for Education guidelines, is to be installed at either side of the school building rather than to the front “to avoid a fortress-like appearance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heritage report added: “The positioning of the proposed fencing provides due consideration to our neighbours and the main highway, ensuring that staff and visitors are able to drive on-site, thus preventing any additional issues on the road/pavements in front of the school.

“Balancing the preservation of Southdale C of E Junior School’s historical essence with the imperative of student safety is crucial.

“Implementing new fencing in line with current safeguarding standards will enhance security while respecting the school’s heritage and aesthetic values.”