Silcoates School marks 200 year RNLI anniversary with fundraising walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Silcoates School, Wakefield, commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with an inspiring 80-mile fundraising walk, demonstrating their support for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station, a bond that traces back 120 years.

This milestone celebration coincides with a significant event in Silcoates School's history: the 120th anniversary of a devastating fire that struck the School premises in Wrenthorpe.

On 13 April 1904, the School suffered extensive damage due to the fire, resulting in its temporary relocation to Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The home of the School during this time was Saltburn House on Marine Parade. Originally opened as a Convalescent Home for industry workers of the Quaker Pease families, it became the temporary base for Silcoates School in 1904. It was here a link was forged, through Sport, with the RNLI crews at Staithes and Runswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the School's four-year relocation, the Silcoates’ boys engaged in spirited games of Cricket and Football with RNLI crew members. This not only provided solace during a challenging time but also laid the foundation to create a lasting friendship, that still exists today.

Helen Massey (centre) with pupils of Silcoates School and RNLI mascot, Stormy Stan.

In honour of this historic connection and their ties to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Silcoates staff and pupils from Pre-School to Sixth Form, enthusiastically participated in a fundraising walk, carrying boats around a 1.2-mile course, across the 60-acre campus at Silcoates. Together, they covered a remarkable 80 miles, symbolising the journey between Silcoates and its temporary post-fire location at Saltburn House in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Their dedicated efforts culminated in an outstanding fundraising total of £947.76 for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station, a contribution that will significantly aid the charity’s life-saving endeavours.

Following the successful fundraising walk, RNLI Ambassador, Helen Massey, visited Silcoates to gratefully receive their donation. In an assembly, Helen was joined by the RNLI mascot, Stormy Stan (Chris Evans, Deputy Head - Pastoral), and volunteer student, Amir, who proudly showcased the essential ILB (inshore lifeboat) crew kit. Helen addressed the pupils, discussing the vital life-saving work carried out by the RNLI and its volunteers, while also highlighting the costs of the rescue equipment, which are 94% funded by donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad