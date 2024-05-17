Silcoates School marks 200 year RNLI anniversary with fundraising walk
This milestone celebration coincides with a significant event in Silcoates School's history: the 120th anniversary of a devastating fire that struck the School premises in Wrenthorpe.
On 13 April 1904, the School suffered extensive damage due to the fire, resulting in its temporary relocation to Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The home of the School during this time was Saltburn House on Marine Parade. Originally opened as a Convalescent Home for industry workers of the Quaker Pease families, it became the temporary base for Silcoates School in 1904. It was here a link was forged, through Sport, with the RNLI crews at Staithes and Runswick.
During the School's four-year relocation, the Silcoates’ boys engaged in spirited games of Cricket and Football with RNLI crew members. This not only provided solace during a challenging time but also laid the foundation to create a lasting friendship, that still exists today.
In honour of this historic connection and their ties to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Silcoates staff and pupils from Pre-School to Sixth Form, enthusiastically participated in a fundraising walk, carrying boats around a 1.2-mile course, across the 60-acre campus at Silcoates. Together, they covered a remarkable 80 miles, symbolising the journey between Silcoates and its temporary post-fire location at Saltburn House in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.
Their dedicated efforts culminated in an outstanding fundraising total of £947.76 for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station, a contribution that will significantly aid the charity’s life-saving endeavours.
Following the successful fundraising walk, RNLI Ambassador, Helen Massey, visited Silcoates to gratefully receive their donation. In an assembly, Helen was joined by the RNLI mascot, Stormy Stan (Chris Evans, Deputy Head - Pastoral), and volunteer student, Amir, who proudly showcased the essential ILB (inshore lifeboat) crew kit. Helen addressed the pupils, discussing the vital life-saving work carried out by the RNLI and its volunteers, while also highlighting the costs of the rescue equipment, which are 94% funded by donations.
Helen Massey, speaking on behalf of the Staithes & Runswick RNLI, expressed heartfelt appreciation, stating, "We are immensely grateful to Silcoates for their dedicated efforts in organising this charity fundraising walk in support of the RNLI. Events like these not only raise vital funds but also raise awareness about the importance of sea safety and the tireless work of our volunteers."