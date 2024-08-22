Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is in the air at Silcoates School as Year 11 students celebrate another excellent set of GCSE results.

With 44% of all grades awarded at 9 to 7 (formerly A* to A), the School is filled with pride for its students' achievements.

The school said this collective success highlights the hard work and ambition of the students, who have excelled under the guidance and support of their dedicated teachers.

Despite a national decline in top GCSE grades, Silcoates School is proud to report a notable rise in these grades, reflecting the strength of its academic approach.

Silcoates students celebrate superb GCSE results once again

The school is especially pleased with an 18% increase in the percentage of grades 9 to 7 compared to pre-pandemic results from 2019, and a 3% increase from last year’s excellent results.

Furthermore, 66% of all subject grades earned by students were awarded at grades 9 to 6 (formerly A* to B), representing a 16% increase from the pre-pandemic results of 2019 and a 2% increase from last year.

In a demonstration of significant progress and the added value of a Silcoates’ education, the percentage of 9 to 7 grades awarded this year is 8% higher than predictions from the students' external baseline assessments, taken at 11+ and 14+; reaffirming Silcoates’ commitment to adding significant value by showing time and time again that there are no ceilings on what children can achieve in a school setting that nurtures both academic prowess and personal growth.

Standing tall amongst the top achievers are the following students:

Oliver Bastain, Esmae Bloomer, Oliver Fothergill, William Fothergill, Isabelle Knight, Molly Marshall, Felix Moresi, Finn Roberts-Green, Frank Ronan, Thomas Southall, Lucy Stewart, Zachary Taylor and Joseph Viles, who have distinguished themselves through their relentless dedication, achieving more than 100 grades 9 to 7 between them [A* to A Grades].

The vast majority of students have excelled beyond their predicted grades derived from nationally standardised tests at 11+ and 14+. In addition to the above students, and equally praiseworthy are Savannah Peel, Scarlett Davey, Abigail Stewart and Lily Goodman whose hard work and diligence have earned them well-deserved success, achieving on average, one or two whole grades ‘value-added’, across each of their nine subjects.

Silcoates Head, Chris Wainman, said: “Today’s superb academic results are testament to the talent, tenacity and spirit of our Year 11 students.

"They have so much to celebrate together, as do their families and my colleagues, who have supported them from their first steps of exploration to the mastery of their GCSEs. Our students have not only flourished academically, but across all aspects of school life and beyond. I’m looking forward to many of them thriving in our Sixth Form and for those that opt for pastures new, I wish them every continued success.”