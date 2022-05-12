Smashed - tackling the problem of underage drinking in Wakefield schools

Tackling underage drinking

However, a study by the ONS showed that when 16-24-year-olds do drink, they are the most likely demographic to binge.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To educate young people as they reach this age group, Smashed, an award-winning international programme, has been touring schools nationwide, including some in the Wakefield district.

It is delivered by professional actors and combines drama with interactive workshops where pupils are invited to probe the cast on any of the issues covered.