Smashed - tackling the problem of underage drinking in Wakefield schools

According to an NHS Children’s Health survey, the number of children aged eight to 15 that reported drinking alcohol fell from 45 per cent in 2003 to 14 per cent in 2017.

By Julie Marshall
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:59 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 8:01 am
Tackling underage drinking

However, a study by the ONS showed that when 16-24-year-olds do drink, they are the most likely demographic to binge.

To educate young people as they reach this age group, Smashed, an award-winning international programme, has been touring schools nationwide, including some in the Wakefield district.

It is delivered by professional actors and combines drama with interactive workshops where pupils are invited to probe the cast on any of the issues covered.

In addition to live performances, Smashed also provides additional support for schools in delivering personal, social and health education, and offers a free online guide which supports parents with discussions at home about underage drinking.

