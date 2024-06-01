Stanley Grove Primary Academy create street names for Wakefield new homes at City Fields
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children from Stanley Grove Primary Academy were invited to suggest names for the three streets in the exclusive development and two lucky winners, four-year-old Emily and 20-year-old Joel, were chosen for their ideas which recognised the local community and area where City Fields is located.
Emily’s had both of her name suggestions chosen, Strawberry Mews, named after the Strawberry fishing ponds that were alongside Balk Lane, and Marsh Court, named after Stanley Marsh.
Joel’s street name was Pelagos Drive, named after one of local sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s famous sculptures, further recognising part of Wakefield’s rich art and culture heritage.
Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “We had some fantastic ideas and we’re delighted that winners.
“It was a pleasure to visit them at school and give them a thank you gift and we look forward to welcoming them to site in the future when the road signs are in place.”
“We are proud to be leaving a legacy for our residents at City Fields and the people of Wakefield and to recognise the local heritage in our latest development is particularly special.
“Thanks to the team at Stanley Grove School for their ongoing support as we integrate children close to City Fields into our community.”
Headteacher, Mrs Joanne Frost, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our children to carve their own part of local history. A huge well done to Emily and Joel – I can’t wait to see their suggestions on road signs!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.