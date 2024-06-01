Stanley Grove Primary Academy create street names for Wakefield new homes at City Fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Wakefield school children have won a competition to create street names for the latest Miller Homes development, The Boulevard at City Fields.

Children from Stanley Grove Primary Academy were invited to suggest names for the three streets in the exclusive development and two lucky winners, four-year-old Emily and 20-year-old Joel, were chosen for their ideas which recognised the local community and area where City Fields is located.

Emily’s had both of her name suggestions chosen, Strawberry Mews, named after the Strawberry fishing ponds that were alongside Balk Lane, and Marsh Court, named after Stanley Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel’s street name was Pelagos Drive, named after one of local sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s famous sculptures, further recognising part of Wakefield’s rich art and culture heritage.

Street naming winners, Emily and Joel pictured with Miller Homes Yorkshire marketing manager, Chris Carlin

Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “We had some fantastic ideas and we’re delighted that winners.

“It was a pleasure to visit them at school and give them a thank you gift and we look forward to welcoming them to site in the future when the road signs are in place.”

“We are proud to be leaving a legacy for our residents at City Fields and the people of Wakefield and to recognise the local heritage in our latest development is particularly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the team at Stanley Grove School for their ongoing support as we integrate children close to City Fields into our community.”