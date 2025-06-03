Strike action at Wakefield school over plans to extend day

Staff at a school in Wakefield are taking action in protest at an academy trust's plans to extend the day for students and teachers.

The NASUWT teaching union said teachers at a number of schools run by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), including Outwood Grange Academy on Potovens Lane, were taking part in six days of action, with the first being this morning (Tuesday, June 3) against plans to increase the length of the school day by 30 minutes a day from September 2025 onwards.

The union said the proposed changes would affect teachers' working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

Those protesting, including staff and students, said that the Trust recently decided to lengthen the school day, resulting in ‘an unacceptable workload, a break of working time provisions as set out in the School Teachers Pay and Conditions Document’ and also resulting in loss of ‘PPA (Planning, Preparation and Assessments) time’ and ‘inadequate arrangements.’

The first protest was held at the Outwood Grange Academy gates on Potovens Lane this morning.

They say due to this, teachers have come to the conclusion – that they do not decide lightly - to ‘strike for the Trust to listen.’

Further pickets are planned over the next few weeks if no agreement is reached.

Members at OGAT Hindley in Wigan, OGAT Foxhills in Scunthorpe and OGAT Easingwold in York have also started action.

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the NEU said: "High workload and excessive working hours are the most cited reasons for teachers leaving the profession prematurely.

"Support staff are increasingly being directed to work additional hours beyond their contract and pick up duties not included in their job description.

"In this context, Outwood Grange Academy Trust’s proposal to extend the school day, thereby increasing teacher and support staff workload, demonstrates that this is an employer completely out of touch with their workforce and the day-to-day pressures educators are facing.

"The fact that members in 14 OGAT schools from Yorkshire to the North East, North West, and East Midlands have voted to take strike action demonstrates the level of anger at OGAT’s proposals.

"The trust must listen to it's workforce and immediately withdraw the proposals if it wishes to avoid strike action."

A spokeswoman for Outwood Grange Academies Trust said: “We have constructively engaged with our trade union partners and our colleagues since October regarding our proposal to re-shape our secondary school day, which currently ends at 2.30pm – meaning we fall short of the Government's 32.5-hour-a-week minimum expectation.

“The small change we have proposed will mean students can learn more and achieve even stronger outcomes, and will still mean the school day is within the time as set out in the Government’s school teachers’ pay and conditions document (STPCD).

“We have approached this as a genuine consultation and have taken on board feedback to make changes to our original proposal. We have also made a commitment to meet regularly with the trade unions to identify any unnecessary workload across our team so that the new school week is overall ‘workload neutral’.

“Given this, and the benefits to their education that students will get from the proposal, we are exceptionally disappointed that our union partners have decided to take industrial action, especially as they have chosen days when students are due to take important exams they have worked so hard for.

"We remain open to constructive dialogue and collaborative working but we also want to make sure our students are prioritised and provided with the best possible education.

"Our pupils have told us they want to develop life skills such as financial literacy, more careers education and more time to debate issues they experience in their lives, and our re-modelled week will mean we can deliver this and more for them.”