Take a look at these 32 photos showing Wakefield schools making the news in the noughties

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 13:34 BST
If your little one went to school in Wakefield in 2004 and 2005 they might have appeared on the pages of the Express.

From sponsored toddles, awards and harvest festivals to sports days, summer fairs and shows, here are just a few of the many photos we have in our archive.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

Wrenthorpe Primary School raised over £2000 for Wakefield Hospice by taking part in a fun run L-R Richard Saville, Christopher Wildie, Molly Timms, Mia Fisher, Rhamsi Alkadi,Niall Harrison, Emma Turner, Katie Rodi, Danielle Benn and Bethany Pritchard. with Terry Rigg(front).

1. 2004

Wrenthorpe Primary School won sports equipment. Helen Knowles of Wakefield hospice hands items to pupil Molly Timms who raise the most money and, teacher Sally Porter in 2004.

2. Wrenthorpe

Victorian archaeological finds at Pinders Primary. Shazia Saddique, 10 yrs old, is pictured with two of the Victorian glass bottles that were found during building work at the rear of the school. Others finds included broken pottery and animal bones.

3. Archaeological

Crowd action from Snapethorpe Primary v Waterton J+I match.

4. Sport

