How to claim £150 towards your child's school uniform and PE kit

Calls for transparency as Wakefield academies to be asked to volunteer information on their finances

News you can trust since 1852

Walton Grove School receives a knitted farm. Published in the Wakefield Express 30.6.1989.

Silcoates School holds a sponsored rugby tackle. Published in the Wakefield Express 17.2.1995.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School holds a Junior Parliament with guest speaker Derek Enright MP. Published in the Wakefield Express 19.6.1992.

Snapethorpe First School. Winner of a painting competition with Mayor Councillor Mrs Joyce Beech. Published in the Midweek Extra 18.4.1985.

All photos are from the Wakefield Library Photographic Collection.

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers?