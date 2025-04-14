Teachers could strike again after rejecting latest pay offer

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Teachers across Wakefield could strike again after an overwhelming majority of National Education Union (NEU) members rejected the government's latest pay offer.

In an electronic ballot, 93.7 per cent of respondents turned down the proposed 2.8 per cent pay rise, labelling it inadequate and unfunded.

Members indicated their willingness to take strike action to secure a fully funded, significantly higher pay award to address the crisis in school recruitment and retention.

A total of 93.7 per cent of members who responded voted to reject the offer of 2.8 per cent.

Members of the NEU carried out industrial action in 2023 over pay, budgets and conditions.
Members of the NEU carried out industrial action in 2023 over pay, budgets and conditions.

And 83.4 per cent said they would be willing to take action to secure an increased pay award.

Members of the NEU went on strike over pay in the first half of 2023, forcing many schools to close on eight days of action.

It caused disruption for parents who had to take days off work or juggle childcare with working from home.

The NEU called off action after the government revised its offer to 6.5 per cent.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Year upon year of pay cuts against inflation have damaged the competitiveness of teacher pay and coupled with relentless workload, have fuelled a recruitment and retention crisis that is affecting every school in the land.

“Our members know that there needs to be a major pay correction, with teacher pay significantly improved against inflation and other professions, for us to have any hope of filling vacancies in our schools or attracting graduates into teaching.

“The government’s response is a 2.8 per cent increase from September which will be below inflation and way behind earnings growth in the wider economy."

He added: “The government must listen to our profession and change course on teacher pay. And it must recognise the dire state of school funding and invest in education, to give the next generation the best chance possible in life.

“We call on the government to do the right thing and fund fair pay and invest in our schools.”

The NEU national executive are meeting this week at the union’s conference in Harrogate to discuss this result and the conference will decide the next steps following the ballot result. 

