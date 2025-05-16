Teaching staff to run Pontefract 10K to support family of Oliver Stephenson

A powerful display of community spirit will be on display this Sunday as 86 staff members from Pontefract Academies Trust come together to run the Pontefract 10k in support of a teacher from Carleton High School and her family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from across the Trust are taking part in the run to raise funds for teacher Laura Stephenson’s young son, Oliver, who is bravely facing a second battle with neuroblastoma.

Oliver was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of childhood cancer, in January 2019, at the age of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This heartfelt initiative reflects the strengths of the Trust’s community values, with teachers, support staff, and school leaders joining forces to be Stronger as One during an unimaginably difficult time.

The runners will be raising money for Oliver Stephenson, who sadly relapsed with Neuroblastoma.

The fundraising page says: “We are raising money for the Stephenson family, as some of you may be aware Mrs Stephenson's little boy, Oliver, sadly relapsed with Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children.

"He had been in remission for just over four years.

"Oliver endured endless treatment the first time around including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, transplant, immunotherapy and then trips to New York to receive the Bivalent vaccine.

"Oliver has already begun his treatment having surgery and chemotherapy and like last time, has long road ahead of him. Funds raised will cover medical expenses and costs occurred during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver has already begun his treatment having surgery and chemotherapy and like last time, has long road ahead of him

"Previous fundraising totaled more than £250,000 which got Oliver the treatment he needed in America.

"As before any additional money raised, not needed for Oliver's treatment, will be donated to families in situations such as Oliver's.

"We are reaching out as 'Team Carleton' to support one of our own through these difficult times and appreciate any donation you are able to give at this time

The community is invited to support the cause, which has already raised £6,300, by donating through the official fundraising page here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pontefract 10k will take place this Sunday, May 18 and promises to be a day of resilience and unity – not just for the runners, but for Mrs Stephenson and her family.

The run will take place from 9am to 2pm at Pontefract Park.