The Art Exchange in Wakefield to hold open day for home ed families

Families can go along to find out what classes the organisation runs and what it can offer to children.

The event, from 11am to 2pm, will feature a range of arty activities. Families are welcome to stay as long or as little as they want.

The Art Exchange, next to the Card Factory in the Ridings Shopping Centre, offers a range of art classes for children of all ages between three to 16, such as sensory art, art history, creative skills building, and an art focused group.

The Art Exchange in the Ridings is hosting a free home education open day next week.

The sessions are run in small groups by fine artist Kate Wray who is a DBS checked, fully qualified teaching and learning in schools practitioner.

The Art Exchange believes art, craft and design are some of the highest forms of human creativity, and its sessions aim to engage, inspire and challenge children, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to experiment, invent and create their own works of art, craft and design.

The classes help to build children’s skills and knowledge from sensory art for the younger participants to art disciplines for those heading towards their GCSEs. Participants will look at techniques and a range of mediums as well as artists within history, the history of art and its contribution to culture and creativity.

All sessions are reasonably priced and include refreshments.