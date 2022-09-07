News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wakefield Walkies event in Horbury will raise vital funds for hospice

The first ever Wakefield Walkies event will be taking place in Horbury to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.

By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:39 pm

Dog owners are invited to bring their pooches along for a 3km walk around Carr Lodge Park from 11am on Sunday, September 11.

All entrants will receive a free doggy gift bag and finisher’s medal for taking part.

Read More

Read More
West Yorkshire Police reopens ride along scheme for Wakefield residents
Carr Lodge Park, Horbury.

Most Popular

There will also be a host of dog-themed shows with prizes, have-a-go agility sessions, photography, stalls, food, drink and activities taking place throughout the day with thanks to the event’s amazing supporters at Barkley & Co, Wakefield.

Owners can enter their four legged friends on the day, but to find out more and secure a place in advance, go to: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WakefieldWalkies

The entry fee is £7.50 per dog. All proceeds will go towards the vital work of Wakefield Hospice. Free parking is available at Horbury Academy School on Wakefield Road opposite Carr Lodge Park.

Dog ownersWakefield