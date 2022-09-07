Wakefield Walkies event in Horbury will raise vital funds for hospice

Dog owners are invited to bring their pooches along for a 3km walk around Carr Lodge Park from 11am on Sunday, September 11.

All entrants will receive a free doggy gift bag and finisher’s medal for taking part.

Carr Lodge Park, Horbury.

There will also be a host of dog-themed shows with prizes, have-a-go agility sessions, photography, stalls, food, drink and activities taking place throughout the day with thanks to the event’s amazing supporters at Barkley & Co, Wakefield.

Owners can enter their four legged friends on the day, but to find out more and secure a place in advance, go to: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WakefieldWalkies