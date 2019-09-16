These are the new parking restrictions which could be introduced in Outwood

Waiting restrictions and bus stop restrictions could be introduced in Outwood under new plans proposed by the council.

Following a consultation earlier this year, the new restrictions could be introduced in the area surrounding Rook's Nest Academy, and are designed to combat heavy traffic and on street parking at the school.

The plans are designed to combat heavy traffic and on street parking at the school. Stock image.

A consultation on the new plans is to be launched in the coming weeks.

➡️ New 20mph speed limits for Outwood and Lofthouse Gate

Matthew Morley, councillor for Stanley and Outwood East, said: "The problem we have down there is that at peak hours sometimes the buses can't get through. The whole area comes to a standstill.

"It's about trying to get the happy medium, making sure that traffic is flowing, but the kids are safe.

"They were going to put a lot more double yellow lines and no stopping further up Newton Drive, but quite a lot of residents didn't want them.

"There's a lot of properties that don't have anywhere else to park. The council have taken that on board and and reduced the scheme a bit.

"I think it's been a compromise on behalf of the council. They're meeting some of the expectations and the needs that residents have around there."

Coun Morley reminded residents that they would need to take part in the consultation, as comments on social media would not be taken into consideration.

In 2011, police launched a 'blitz' on illegal parking outside the school after fears that children's safety was being put in danger.

For updates on the consultation as they become available, follow the Wakefield Express on Twitter and Facebook.

The proposed scheme in full

The proposed restrictions include a bus stop clear way in three bus stops on Rook's Nest Road.

This would prevent vehicles other than buses stopping between 8am and 5pm in the designated stops - 15503, 15504 and 15505.

Double yellow lines would be introduced at the junctions of Rook's Nest Road/Smawthorne Road/Newton Lane, Newton Lane/Bolus Lane, Rook's Nest Road/Kingswell Avenue and Rook's Next Road/Coach Road.

Additionally, no waiting zones (single yellow lines) could be introduced on Kingswell Avenue and outside numbers 10-18, 77, 79, 87 and 89 Rook's Nest Road.

These would be in effect from 8am to 9.30am and 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Keep clear markings would be introduced at the driveways of numbers 11, 42, 44 and 46 Rook's Nest Road.

The layout of the school keep clear restrictions on the road would also be altered to ensure that they cover the full school day, rather than just the busiest pick up and drop off periods.

More information is available on the Labour Cllrs for Stanley and Outwood East Facebook page.