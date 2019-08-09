New 20mph speed limits for Outwood and Lofthouse Gate

A 20mph speed limit is to be imposed in two areas of the city later this month.

The first restriction, to be imposed in Outwood, will affect part of Rook’s Nest Road and Coach Road, as well as the full lengths of adjoining Kingswell Avenue, Oak Street and Stanley Lane.

A second will be in effect close to Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, affecting parts of Canal Lane and Baker Lane, as well as the full lengths of Canal Court and Woolford Way.

Both speed limits will come into force on Friday, August 23, with new road signs in place to inform drivers of the change.

Copies of the orders, as well as a map showing the affected stretches of road, is available to view at Wakefield One.

Last year, Wakefield Council proposed the introduction of 20mph zones in five sections of the district.