These six primary schools are the most overcrowded in the Wakefield district

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in the Wakefield district are the most overcrowded.

North Featherstone Junior and Infant School North Featherstone Junior and Infant School is over capacity by 8.7%. The school has an extra 25 pupils on its roll.

Ryhill Junior Infant and Nursery School Ryhill Junior Infant and Nursery School is over capacity by 5.7%. The school has an extra 11 pupils on its roll.

Alverthorpe St Paul's CofE (VA) School 3-11 years Alverthorpe St Paul's CofE (VA) School 3-11 years is over capacity by 5.0%. The school has an extra 12 pupils on its roll.

Wakefield Greenhill Primary School Wakefield Greenhill Primary School is over capacity by 5.0%. The school has an extra 10 pupils on its roll.