This uniform recycling scheme is helping to ease the cost of living

Parents, carers and school leaders are praising a uniform recycling scheme designed to combat rising living costs. The RE:FORM initiative, run by Trutex collects used uniforms, refurbishes them to top-notch condition, and resells them at discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With donation points at every school across the Outwood Family, parents can easily deposit items of uniform that are no longer needed. Trutex then launders, repairs, and repackages the items for parents and carers to purchase via the Trutex website, with an interest-free option to spread out payments, further easing any financial strain.

Besides affordability, this scheme offers impressive environmental benefits. Extending clothing life by nine months reduces carbon, water, and waste footprints by 20 to 30 per cent*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many garments, including blazers, trousers and some skirts, are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, reducing the number of plastic bottles in landfills by millions every year and further boosting sustainability.

Over 10,000 garments have now been recycled by the Outwood family of schools since it started participating in the Trutex scheme

Over 10,000 garments have now been recycled by the Outwood family of schools since it started participating in the Trutex scheme in 2021, demonstrating the programme’s success.

Commenting on its success, Katy Bradford, Deputy CEO at OGAT, said:

“Our uniform recycling scheme has seen an amazing response. Parents and carers appreciate the affordable choices, and it's also a fantastic way to teach students about sustainability and waste reduction. This programme is truly benefiting our students and demonstrating environmental responsibility – a clear win for all.”

Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The successful integration of our RE:FORM programme across the OGAT network is fantastic. By providing parents with access to quality pre-loved uniform, we're not only easing the financial burden of sending children to school but also offering a significantly more sustainable alternative to inexpensive, short-lived clothing.”

* Reference from loveyourclothes.org.uk - part of the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan (SCAP)