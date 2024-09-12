Three Wakefield schools to merge to form one 'bespoke diamond model school' for pupils aged three to 18

Three Wakefield schools are to unite to form one ‘bespoke diamond model school’ for pupils aged three to 18, it has been announced.

Wakefield Grammar School Foundation said that beginning September 2026, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Wakefield Girls’ High School and Wakefield Grammar Pre-Preparatory School, will bring the three schools ‘closer together’.

Chair of Governors, Martin Shevill, said: “We are delighted that we will be offering pupils the best of both single-sex and co-educational learning.

"Our schools already share many subjects, teachers and facilities.

"What we have works, and much of that will be retained. At the same time, we want to make our education even better and continue to offer an excellent value for money.

"This is a carefully thought through decision which makes educational, pastoral and financial sense. We have put children’s education at the centre of all our deliberations, whilst being mindful that these are challenging times for parents and the sector.”

The new school will adopt a ‘diamond model’ approach,

All pupils will learn together from the ages of three to 11 years, in the Primary Section and again in Sixth Form.

While girls and boys will be taught separately for academic subjects from the ages of 11 to 16, co-educational opportunities will be emphasised in PSHE, pastoral care and co-curricular activities.

Mr Shevill said: “Our model recognises the different needs of girls and boys at critical stages of their intellectual development, while also providing all the co-educational experiences that are so important for life beyond the school gates.”