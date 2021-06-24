Toddlers at Cliff Hill Day Nursery enjoy teddy bear’s picnic from Jack’s
Toddlers have enjoyed a teddy bear’s picnic, thanks to a Wakefield supermarket.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 11:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 11:36 am
To celebrate National Picnic Week, Jack’s, on Westgate Retail Park, donated a picnic hamper to Cliff Hill Day Nursery in Wakefield
The picnic hamper was packed with sandwiches, cakes, fruit, juices and other treats for the children to enjoy.
National Picnic Week is an annual UK event held in the last week of June (19-27 June) to celebrate the great tradition of picnicking.
Michael Ward, Store Manager of Jack’s Wakefield, said: “We love the little members of our local community, and want to put a smile on their faces whenever we can.
We hope the children at Cliff Hill Day Nursery enjoy their teddy bear’s picnic!”