Toddlers at Cliff Hill Day Nursery enjoy teddy bear’s picnic from Jack’s

The picnic hamper was packed with sandwiches, cakes, fruit, juices and other treats for the children to enjoy.

To celebrate National Picnic Week, Jack’s, on Westgate Retail Park, donated a picnic hamper to Cliff Hill Day Nursery in Wakefield

National Picnic Week is an annual UK event held in the last week of June (19-27 June) to celebrate the great tradition of picnicking.

Michael Ward, Store Manager of Jack’s Wakefield, said: “We love the little members of our local community, and want to put a smile on their faces whenever we can.