Top art grade in the country for Roop

By Kiera Furness
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 16:28 BST
Roop with some of her GCSE art work.placeholder image
Roop with some of her GCSE art work.
A teenager arrived at her Bradford school today (Thursday) to discover she’d scored one of the top GCSE grades in the country for Art.

Roop Hare, 16, a student at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) gained a fantastic ten grade 9s and one 8 alongside a note from the OCR exam board which said she was one of the country’s top performers in GCSE Art and Design: Fine Art.

Most Popular

Jilly Duffy, OCR Chief Executive, had written: “Many congratulations to Roop and to your school/college for this impressive achievement. May I wish Roop all the best for their next steps.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roop, of Rawdon, Leeds, said: “It’s quite overwhelming. Everyone in our year group put a lot of effort into their art and it’s hard to judge who has the best work because it’s all so different. It feels incredible to get this grade. It’s definitely given me more confidence for the future.”

Roop, who is looking to study Art in the Sixth Form at BGS, likes to draw in pencil and explored screen printing and textile work for her GCSE.

“There are so many art mediums to choose from at BGS and because everyone chooses something different it pushes you further to do better,” she added.

Sarah Horsfield, Head of Art at BGS, said: “Roop is incredibly sophisticated in the way she thinks about her ideas. She has a fantastic skill set naturally and works really hard and explores new techniques, such as her work with textiles. She’s a real trooper and has displayed true Yorkshire grit!”

Related topics:BradfordLeeds
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice