Towngate Primary School pupil Scarlet wins MP Jade Botterill’s Christmas card design competition

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

Jade Botterill MP has announced the winner of her first annual competition to design her official Christmas card.

After receiving entries from children across the consistency, she joined students at Towngate Primary School to announce that pupil Scarlet Laud’s design will feature on the front of her official Christmas card.

Scarlet’s card design will be delivered across the constituency and Westminster – including to the Prime Minister himself.

All participating students received a certificate of merit.

Scarlet, Jade Botterill, Evie and Andrea.placeholder image
Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, said: “I was overwhelmed by the creativity and quality of the submissions made – thank you to everyone who submitted their designs”.

“I have to give a special congratulations to runners-up Andrea Zulu and Evie Haughton, and, of course, to our winner Scarlet, whose design captured the spirit of Christmas”.

“I’m so proud to have Scarlet’s design, and I can't wait to show off our local creativity and talent when I send out my cards this year!”

