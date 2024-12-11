Tributes paid to headmaster who had ‘time for every single pupil’

Alwyn Peel.

​Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a Wakefield headmaster who died recently.

By Julie Marshall:

​Alwyn Peel, who was 92, was the much-loved head of Lawefield Lane Middle School from 1968 to his retirement in 1992.

On the school’s Facebook page, former pupils were keen to express how much he had meant to them during their time at the school.

One said: “He was the best teacher and head. Condolences to your family but you can be proud of what a legacy he left.”

Another said: “A true gentleman in every sense of the word. He had time for every single pupil just a lovely, lovely man.”

Mr Peel died suddenly but peacefully in Pinderfields hospital on November 29.

He is survived by his four children, Pamela, Bridget, Selwyn and David, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Bridget said: “Dad was born in Sheffield and always very proud to be a Yorkshireman.

"The family moved to Doncaster where he attended Doncaster Grammar School before completing his national service.”

In 1951 Mr Peel began teacher training at what was then Chester College. He greatly enjoyed his time there and was elected Year Secretary in 1953. A post he held for 71 years.

In September 2019 he attended a ceremony at Chester University to receive his degree, conferred as recognition for the rigours of the Certificate of Education he received in 1953.

Mr Peel began teaching in 1953 in Doncaster where he met his late wife Anne. He rose through the ranks of the teaching profession, introducing many innovations to the schools in which he taught.

He helped form the Wakefield branch of the National Association of Head Teachers and served on its executive as the West and South Yorkshire representative from 1986 until his retirement in 1992.

His abiding interests were history and philately. He was president of Wakefield and Yorkshire Philatelic Societies and was an expert on the life of Captain James Cook, taking on the role of secretary of the Captain Cook Society in 1993 when he retired from teaching.

He also enjoyed watching sport.

Bridget added: “Dad was a born communicator, entertaining friends, colleagues and family with his amusing after-dinner speeches.”