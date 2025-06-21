A “truly exceptional” staff member who has supported students at a Wakefield secondary school for more than two decades has won a National Teaching Award.

Lisa McIntosh, Associate Senior Leader for Inclusion and Designated Safeguarding Lead at Trinity Academy Cathedral, was awarded a silver award in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards, it was announced on Wednesday (June 18).

The school – on Thornes Road – described Lisa’s work as “truly exceptional” and that she is known for her “humility, compassion, and tireless commitment.”

Lisa joined the school in 2003 as a student liaison officer and has spent her time there “transforming” the lives of students and families.

Lisa McIntosh, who has worked at Trinity Academy Cathedral since 2003, has won a National Teaching Award.

Some of Lisa’s current endeavours include working to tackle bed poverty, ensuring leftover school meals are redistributed to families in need, and leading a Christmas gift appeal.

Lisa achieved the silver award in the Unsung Hero of the Year category.

Also a high achiever outside of education, Lisa was a former Great Britain Rugby League captain – the first Black woman to lead any GB team.

Lisa was among 93 silver award winners announced on Wednesday, which coincided with National Thank a Teacher Day, and is therefore shortlisted for a gold award – the winners of which will be announced later in the year.

Lisa (right) holding the silver award with Anna Gillinder, principal.

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation.”

“Our silver award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements,” she added.

Addressing the silver award winners, Sir Michael Morpurgo, the president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary.

“Thank you for the difference you make every single day.”

The awards, which are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity, were established in 1998 and aim to celebrate the impact of education across the UK.

The charity is also responsible for the Thank a Teacher campaign, which enables parents and pupils to send a free e-card to teachers around the UK, to thank them for the work they do.