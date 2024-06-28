Trust refused permission to fell trees in Northfield Primary School grounds
Pontefract Academies Trust had requested five trees at Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby, by removed along with work to be carried out to more than 30 others.
Wakefield Council refused permission for four of the trees to be chopped down.
The trust said two, a sycamore and an elm, were causing damage to a neighbouring house.
But a planning officer’s report said the tree work application had “insufficient technical evidence” that damage was being caused to the property.
The document also says there was a lack of evidence to support the felling of a silver birch which was said to be “structurally compromised”.
The removal an ash was refused after it was found to be “healthy and viable” when inspected.
The officer said it “did not warrant being removed of issues of alleged association with ash dieback”.
Permission was also refused to carry out work on a maple, said to be overhanging a neighbour’s property, and a cherry which was in contact with telephone wires.
Permission was granted to carry out pruning and other work on the remaining trees.
Other species affected by the decision include lime, alder and horse chestnut.
