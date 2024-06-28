Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A primary school has been refused permission to fell protected trees in its grounds.

Pontefract Academies Trust had requested five trees at Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby, by removed along with work to be carried out to more than 30 others.

Wakefield Council refused permission for four of the trees to be chopped down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust said two, a sycamore and an elm, were causing damage to a neighbouring house.

Pontefract Academies Trust had requested five trees at Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby, by removed along with work to be carried out to more than 30 others.

But a planning officer’s report said the tree work application had “insufficient technical evidence” that damage was being caused to the property.

The document also says there was a lack of evidence to support the felling of a silver birch which was said to be “structurally compromised”.

The removal an ash was refused after it was found to be “healthy and viable” when inspected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said it “did not warrant being removed of issues of alleged association with ash dieback”.

Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby

Permission was also refused to carry out work on a maple, said to be overhanging a neighbour’s property, and a cherry which was in contact with telephone wires.

Permission was granted to carry out pruning and other work on the remaining trees.