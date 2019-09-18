Trust set to take over Mackie Hill Primary School in Wakefield issues statement to reassure parents

A schools trust tasked with a controversial takeover of a Wakefield primary school have promised there will be "minimal disruption" to pupils and staff as the move goes ahead.

Mackie Hill Primary School is set to be academised despite parents wanting it to stay under the stewardship of nearby Kettlethorpe High School, which is run by the council.

Parents have fought against plans to academise the school over the last year.

The Inspire Partnership Multi Academy Trust, which already runs seven schools across the Wakefield district as well as one in Barnsley, has now been put forward by the government as Mackie Hill's new sponsor.

Although local MP Mary Creagh was among those critical of the Department of Education for pursuing academisation against parents' wishes, the Inspire Partnership issued a statement on Tuesday in a bid to reassure those connected to the school.

It said: "Inspire Partnership Multi Academy trust has been approved by the regional schools commissioner for Lancashire & West Yorkshire as the sponsor for Mackie Hill Infant & Junior school.

"We are excited by this opportunity to bring Mackie Hill in to our trust and are working closely with the Department for Education and Wakefield Council to ensure the school is fully supported during the process of becoming an academy.

"We will also ensure that there is minimal disruption for all pupils and staff affected.

"We are a strong local primary trust who understand the community and local challenges and have the capacity to raise standards and provide the school with the necessary sustainable support."

Inspire's portfolio includes Gawthorpe Community Academy, as well as primary schools in Castleford, Featherstone and South Elmsall.

The news comes after the management behind Pontefract Sixth Form College walked away from a proposed deal that would have seen them take charge of the Crigglestone primary.

Local Democracy Reporting Service