'Unbelievably proud': Halfpenny Lane School teaching assistant crowned Woman of Steel 2024 at Rugby League Awards

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School is celebrating one of their teachers being crowned Woman of Steel 2024 at the Rugby League Awards.

Georgie Hetherington, who plays full-back for York Valkyrie, also helped secure Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final win over St.Helens on Sunday – where she was named Player of the Match.

She was presented with the trophy during a ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Tuesday night when the outstanding performers in the Betfred Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues were celebrated.

Away from the pitch, Georgie, 27, works as a teaching assistant at Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Pontefract and delighted pupils, and staff, when she arrived this week, proudly showing her trophy.

Georgie with Ian Shuttleworth (Headteacher), Kieron O' Toole (Deputy Head), and Georgie's son - a pupil at Halfpenny School.

A special school assembly is also being planned where she will talk to pupils about her award.

Georgie said: “It means the world to be awarded this prestigious honour.

"However, I don't play the game to receive accolades, I play the game as I really enjoy being part of a team and extended sporting family which is the York Valkyrie.

"I do hope that by me winning this award, the children at Halfpenny Lane School will continue to appreciate the importance of following our school values (Be Kind, Be Ambitious, Be Resilient, Be Halfpenny) and strive to be the very best version of themselves, as we encourage them to do daily.

"By working hard, being honest, committed and following the process anything is possible and you are highly likely to realise your potential.”

Ian Shuttleworth, Headteacher at Halfpenny Lane, said the entire school community is ‘so unbelievably proud’ of what Georgie has achieved.

He said: “There is never a day when she gives anything less than 100 per cent on behalf of the school and this is clearly the case when she represents York Valkyrie.

"Georgie is a highly valued and respected member of the Halfpenny Lane School staff, who is an excellent role model for the children she works alongside.”