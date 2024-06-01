Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield College and Castleford College are expanding their course offering with a range of brand-new courses in art, business, construction and legal services this September.

The new A Level, T Level and Higher Education programmes will accommodate the demand for more learning opportunities for school leavers and adults considering their next steps.

A new T Level in Legal Services is launching at Wakefield College, which will gear students up with the necessary knowledge and practical experience to secure jobs in the sector after they leave college.

Besides their core modules, students can specialise either in business, finance and employment or crime, criminal justice and social welfare.

Castleford College Construction student working on joinery and Wakefield College Art student, Chelsea, working on a project in one of the College’s art studios,

Wakefield College is also rejuvenating its A Level Art, Craft & Design course, which will give students the chance to work in fine art, graphic communication, textile design, three-dimensional design and photography, developing a diverse range of skills across each medium.

As part of its University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Wakefield College is introducing a new Foundation Degree in Leadership & Management, awarded by the University of Hull.

Spanning over two years, the Foundation Degree provides the theoretical learning required to become a business manager.

Covering finance, project management and sustainability, students will engage in professional discussions, build their portfolios and deliver reports and essays throughout the course.

Learners have the opportunity to gain the full Bachelor’s degree with a progression route to the BA (Hons) Leaderships & Management (Top-Up) course where they can specialise further.

At Castleford College, there are four new Higher National Certificates in Construction, including Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, Architectural Technology and Modern Methods of Construction.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “By expanding our course offering each year, we are continually responding to the demands of our local communities.

"It's imperative to us that our curriculum offer is embedded with employability skills and industry experience to ensure that our learners are equipped with the training, knowledge and passion to progress into their chosen careers.