Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance launches new schools initiative as part of upcoming Yellow Yorkshire Campaign

The Heli Hop involves children taking on the sponsored hop, skip, run or walk at a time and date in April decided by the education or childcare setting, all while dressed in custom Heli Hop headbands provided by the emergency service charity.

In addition, each child will receive a certificate following their Heli Hop, celebrating their commitment to making a positive impact within their local community.

YAA’s Heli Hop offers schools a unique educational opportunity, combining learning about the vital air ambulance service, which is based in Nostell, and the impact of community involvement – whilst encouraging physical activity.

With nine schools across Yorkshire currently on board and over 1000 students registered to take part, the Heli Hop is poised to make a significant contribution to the fundraising campaign, thereby greatly supporting independent charity YAA's life-saving missions.

Specialist HEMS Paramedic, Matty McCabe, said: "The Heli Hop is an exciting addition to our Yellow Yorkshire campaign, and I'm thrilled that we can offer a glimpse into our life-saving missions to local children. Who knows, perhaps one of them will be inspired to pursue a career as a paramedic or work in HEMS.

"Every school and childcare provider that joins us on our Heli Hop challenge, stands in solidarity with our life-saving work, ensuring we can continue flying across Yorkshire and making a difference where it matters most!"

The Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has grown over the years from a one-day event to an entire fundraising month in April, raising thousands of pounds to support the vital work of YAA.

Regional Fundraising Manager for North and East Yorkshire, Tessa Klemz, said: “We can’t wait to see how many local schools and nurseries join us this year, not only will they have fun with friends, but they will be learning about the essential services that we offer to our patients and their families.”