Wakefield childcare provider told to improve its staff vetting procedure following safety ‘concerns’

A Wakefield childcare provider has been warned that its vetting procedure for staff is not up to standard.

Ofsted has issued a second welfare requirements notice CJ's Playcare based at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane over concerns following an inspection.

A welfare requirements notice is a legal notice that requires the provider to take the actions within timescales set out.

In its earlier report, from April, Ofsted said: “Staff do not sufficiently promote certain aspects of children's welfare.

Outwood Academy Ledger Lane. Picture by Google

"Not all staff understand safeguarding policies and procedures.

"The recruitment of individuals who have an existing Disclosure and Barring Service check lacks rigour, as does the induction of staff.

"The organisation of staff and the key-person system does not fully meet children's individual needs and promote their safety.”

The childcare provider was told it must ensure rigorous recruitment and vetting procedures are in place to ensure the suitability of all individuals working at the setting by the end of last month.

It was told to ensure staff are aware of their responsibility to disclose any convictions, cautions, court orders, reprimands and warnings that may affect their suitability to work with children, and record information about staff qualifications and the identity checks and vetting processes that have been completed.

After the date passed Ofsted said some but not all of the requirements had been met.

The provider has now been told it has until June 14 to complete the requirements.

Ofsted said CJ's Playcare must “ensure rigorous recruitment and vetting procedures are in place, to ensure the suitability of individuals working in the setting.

“Record information about staff qualifications and the identity checks and vetting processes that have been completed.

“Ensure all staff understand and know how to manage children's behaviour in an appropriate way.

“Ensure staff stepping up to management positions have induction training so that they can undertake their role successfully.

"We will monitor the provider's response to ensure the actions are successfully completed.”

In the April report Ofsted said children enter the club “happily”, behave well and respond positively to instructions from staff, and that staff model kind and respectful behaviour.