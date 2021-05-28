The construction industry has changed dramatically over the past 20 years

Wakefield College, Consult DJH Ltd and i-Consult Ltd have developed a new course which formalises the skills, attributes and knowledge required to be an effective Construction Site Operative.

The first pilot course is due to start on June 11, 2021 and will run for one day a week for up to 14 weeks in Wakefield College, Castleford Campus. Participants do not have to complete all 14 weeks but rather can choose blocks of learning which are most relevant to them.

In the pilot stage, this course is available for free to employed individuals who work for a small or medium sized business.

Once the pilots have finished the intention is to also offer this course for free to the unemployed.

Currently, there is not a nationally, industry recognised career path or qualification for the general Construction Site Operative. Historically this role was known as ‘labourer’ – a label which is in part responsible for this occupation not receiving the recognition it deserves, despite being essential to any construction site.

The industry has changed dramatically over the past 20 years - health and safety and the environment (to name just two factors) have influenced and changed the culture on all construction sites in the UK, and with it the importance and value of the Site Operative who is now an integral part of any well managed site. Employer research carried out by CITB highlights the demand for skilled Site Operatives.

A course specific to this occupation will provide existing employees with proper recognition of their skills which will increase their career opportunities, as well as providing them with additional competency in a range of subjects. New entrants to the construction industry will have a recognised career path which they can follow, and which is not viewed as a poor relation to a craft/trade.

The course would be suitable for career-changers thereby providing much needed employment opportunities - increasingly important in the current (and future) economic climate. It would also be an excellent route for those looking to undertake a craft or trade but who first want to get an overview of the industry before committing.

The course will cover subjects such as:

• Workplace health, safety, and welfare awareness (including electrical, chemical, biological, noise, slip and trip, and manual handling hazards).

• Safe working at heights.

• Operation of powered tools such as disc cutters and compaction plates.

• Groundworks excavation and preparation.

• Preparation and laying of paving and brickwork.

• Communication and teamwork.

• Work ethic, attitude and discipline.

Participants will receive course or unit accreditation for most of the above.