Wakefield College set to merge with Selby College

Wakefield College

The new college group will serve the education and skills needs of residents and employers from their campuses in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield with a wider range of courses and apprenticeships.

Andrew McConnell, chairman of governors at Wakefield College, said: “Over the last ten years, Wakefield College has been on an incredible journey, and we are now one of the strongest colleges in the country in terms of our financial position and our provision.

“Our aspiration is to be the absolute best, and we believe we will achieve this in partnership with Selby College.”