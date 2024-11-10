Wakefield College University Centre graduation ceremony, held at Wakefield Cathedral, attended by guest speaker Claire Young from BBC's The Apprentice and Mayor of Wakefield
The ceremony took place at Wakefield Cathedral on Wednesday, November 6 and saw over 270 University Centre graduates celebrate their academic achievements.
Attendees were addressed by Claire Young, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker who previously participated in the BBC’s The Apprentice, who delivered an inspirational speech to the graduates.
Also in attendance was the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford; Chris Nicholls, Area Director for the North East and Yorkshire and Humber at the Association of Colleges; the Revd Canon Dr Philip Hobday of Wakefield Cathedral; and representatives from Leeds Beckett University, the University of Hull and the University of Huddersfield – the awarding bodies for the University Centre.
Subject-areas the students graduated in included animal management, art and design, business, construction, childhood studies, digital technologies, education, engineering, health and wellbeing, music, performing arts, public services, social science, and sport.
Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Graduation is always an incredibly special day as it’s the culmination of our students’ educational journeys, acknowledging the hard work, commitment and resilience they have demonstrated whilst gaining their qualifications. It’s an honour to be able to celebrate these remarkable achievements in the spectacular backdrop of Wakefield Cathedral, alongside our graduates’ loved ones, tutors and special guests.”
Wakefield College’s University Centre, part of Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, delivers programmes including foundation degrees, full degrees, Higher National Certificates and Diplomas, top-up degrees, professional qualifications and teacher training qualifications.
