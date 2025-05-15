Wakefield Council children’s homes given ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Three Wakefield Council-run children’s homes have been given ‘outstanding’ ratings following Ofsted inspections.

Inspectors also judged four other local-authority homes as ‘good’, one of which was said to have ‘outstanding’ leadership and management.

In one outstanding-rated home, inspectors found that “children have wonderful experiences” and “are making and sustaining fantastic progress in all areas of their development.”

Inspectors highlighted that children had “trusted, secure and lasting relationships” with staff, and that leadership “creates an environment where children and staff flourish.”

Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for children and young people, with staff at one of the authority's care homes.

One child told inspectors that “staff have given them a voice.”

The leadership and management was commended for its embedded use of research-informed practice, trauma-informed care, and strong ethos of reflection and learning.

The council said the results reaffirm its “commitment to providing safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive.”

Margaret Isherwood, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are delighted that our children’s homes have once again been recognised for their outstanding work.

“These results reflect not only the excellent care currently being delivered but also the continued commitment of our staff to maintaining high standards over time.

“Our homes are places where children feel safe, valued and supported – and where they can thrive.

“This consistency is testament to the dedication of our teams and their ongoing focus on the individual needs of every child.”

The council is planning to open additional children’s homes in the coming year to meet rising demand and offer more children high-quality, local care.

It has also shared its expertise with over 20 other local authorities, supporting the improvement and development of residential care provision nationally.