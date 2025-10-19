Wakefield Council films challenge myths about fostering teenagers

Wakefield urgently needs more foster carers for older children

Wakefield Council has released a new video series which challenges misconceptions about fostering teenagers.

The short films explore common concerns about fostering older children and were brought to life by talented students from Wakefield College, in collaboration with Empath Theatre.

While the stories are fictional, they are inspired by real experiences of foster carers and care-experienced young people.

The videos aim to encourage more people to consider offering a stable, loving home to a young person.

As part of its commitment to improving outcomes for children in care, Wakefield Council has also invested in a Fostering Hub Home.

A first-of-its-kind residential home that helps teenagers build relationships with foster carers before moving into long-term placements.

By prioritising stability and connection from the outset, the Hub Home is designed to improve matching, reduce placement breakdowns, and offer wraparound support for both carers and young people.

In Wakefield, teenagers now make up over 40 per cent of looked after children.

Due to a shortage of local foster carers, 126 teenagers are placed outside the district, away from their schools, communities and support networks.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Teenagers in care have so much potential.

"They just need the right support to thrive. Fostering a young person can be one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do.

"We’re looking for people who can offer stability, encouragement and a loving home.

"If you’ve ever thought about fostering, now is the time to take that first step.”

Anyone interested in fostering is encouraged to visit http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering