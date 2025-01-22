Wakefield in top 10 cities with low qualification rates, study shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study has named Wakefield among the top ten UK towns and cities with the lowest percentage of people with high-level qualifications.

Wakefield Council said the report, by a national thinktank, reinforces the need to address a skills gap in the city.

According to the Cities Outlook 2025 report, Wakefield has a population of just 28.8% of people aged 16-64 with qualifications above A-Level.

The figure places the city third on a list of bottom-placed large towns or cities, behind Basildon (19.7%) and Sunderland (28.3%).

The study has been compiled by Centre for Cities, an organisation dedicated to improving local economies in the UK.

The data driven report analysed the county’s current economic landscape, identifying challenges and opportunities for urban centres.

Last month, the Wakefield Futures Commission was set up to consider the future of higher education and skills provision in the city.

The commission’s work could ultimately lead to a university being established in Wakefield.

The Wakefield Futures Commission held its first meeting at Wakefield Town Hall on Wednesday December 18.

Commenting on the report, Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This report shows the vital importance of the Wakefield Futures Commission’s work to help us to understand the barriers to getting higher level skills in our district.

“We want the very best for our residents.

“By addressing this gap, this will then lead to higher wages for workers and a better quality of life for our residents.

“This is turn will support local businesses and contribute to a thriving and growing economy.”

Wakefield Council, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, launched the commission to consider the skills and educational needs of the district.

It is chaired by Professor Sir Chris Husbands, former vice-chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sir Chris said: “Today’s report showcases the importance of having a national policy with localised interventions that support higher living standards.

“Through the Wakefield Futures Commission, we will be drawing on local experience to find solutions to the skills gap and improve living standards.

“It is our intention that once the work of the commission is finished we will feed our findings into government to help shape policy nationally.”

The commission brings together experts from industry, education and economic policy.

Between now and June 2025, it will carry out research to determine how the district can support more local people to access high skilled jobs.

The Centre for Cities report is available at www.centreforcities.org/reader/cities-outlook-2025/city-monitor/For more information about Wakefield Futures visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/your-district/wakefield-futures-commission-to-meet-demand-for-degree-level-skills-in-wakefield/