Wakefield parents hit by hundred of thousands of pounds in fines for pupil absences

Wakefield parents were hit with £900,000 worth of fines for unauthorised pupil absences as term-time holiday penalties set to rise

The number of fines handed to Wakefield parents has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

An investigation by Legal Expert has revealed an eye-watering 323 per cent increase in the number of fines issued to parents across the Wakefield district since 2021.

From August 2024, the fine for school absences across the country will increase to £80 if paid within 21 days, or £160 if paid within 28 days.

Information obtained by Legal Expert, through Freedom of Information requests, reveals that in Wakefield a total of 1,776 penalty notices were given to parents between 2021/22, soaring to 5,661 the following year.

This year so far 7,512 fines have been handed out for unauthorised pupil absences - with figures set to reach record highs by the end of the academic year.

Fines amounted to a total of £106,500 in 2021/22, rising to £339,660 the following year.

For this academic year (up until June 24), £450,720 worth of penalty notices have been handed out to parents - giving a grand total of £896,880 in fines issued since 2021.

Parents who don’t pay the fine in time can be subjected to further action which could include an Education Supervision Order, Community Order or even a Jail Order.

In Wakefield, there were 3,861 instances where the fine was not paid within 21 days - that’s 26 per cent of the overall figures since 2021.

Parents are being warned this year as fines are set to increase from this August, 2024. New guidelines will see fines of up to £160 if the child is taken out of school for a term-time holiday.

The hike will come along with a new national framework which will require schools to consider fines when a child misses 10 or more sessions (five days) without permission.

According to the Department of Education, “Fines are a last resort, and parents will be offered support to help improve their child’s attendance first.”

However, it does admit that “the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89 per cent) are issued for term time holidays.”

Nathan Heath, Service Director for Education and Inclusion at Wakefield Council, said: “Individual schools in our district are responsible for making decisions about fining parents or carers for unauthorised pupil absences.

“The council’s only role is to administer the fines, on behalf of the schools, following the latest national guidance.