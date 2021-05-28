Wakefield primary pupils host a virtual picnic with Ashby Lodge care home residents

Children at a Lofthouse primary school have been showing their community spirit by sharing a picnic with residents at Ashby Lodge Residential Home.

Pupils from Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate enjoy a good relationship with the Leeds Road Residential Home, having previously sent Easter cards and donated Christmas Cheers boxes to residents.

The latest collaboration between the two saw the Nursery and Reception children at the Canal-Lane primary academy take part in a virtual ‘Big Picnic’ with some of the residents via Zoom.

Treats for the picnic were donated to Ashby Lodge thanks to kind donations from Morrisons, parents and staff at the academy.

Principal Lynsey Hadfield said: “At Outwood we believe strongly in the importance of good community links. We want our children to develop into good citizens who contribute to their communities and events like this help to achieve this aim.

“We are thankful to all the parents and staff, and of course Morrisons, for their lovely and kind donations to help make this event such a success. The children really enjoyed talking with the residents, albeit virtually, and we look forward to being able to do this in person in the future.”

The event was linked to the primary academy’s OPA Diploma, a nationally recognised and award-winning initiative which promotes the development of students. This half-term, the children are focussing on how to actively contribute to the local community as part of their diploma work.

Paula Mathery, Manager of Ashby Lodge, said: “Once again the children have done themselves proud and made our residents smile, and a few tears. We can't thank the staff and children enough for all the things they do to bring a smile to their lives at this difficult time.