Wakefield school which is “determined that pupils will have the best start in life” continues to be ‘outstanding’ says Ofsted

A Wakefield primary school has maintained the ‘outstanding’ standards which were identified at a previous inspection, a recent Ofsted report said.

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane was inspected on June 24 and 25, following its last inspection in 2019 when it was rated as ‘outstanding’ for overall effectiveness.

A report published July 18 – following June’s inspection – said the school was “determined that pupils will have the best start in life” and that, from the early years, the school helps its children become confident and independent.

The report highlighted the school’s diploma programme, which offers children a range of learning options “from first aid to cooking a healthy meal”, and described the provision for wider development as “exemplary.”

Inspectors praised pupils for their “well-mannered” and “respectful” behaviour, and staff for their “excellent” subject knowledge.

The report added that the school’s “expertly” delivered phonics programme enables most pupils to read and write fluently by the end of Year 2.

Rachael Skirrow, principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, said: "We are incredibly proud that Ofsted has recognised Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane remains an 'outstanding' school.

“This report truly captures the essence of what makes our school so special; our pupils are proud, confident, and enthusiastic learners, supported by exceptionally caring and highly skilled staff.

"This achievement is a collective effort, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to our pupils for their hard work and positive attitudes, our parents and carers for their support, and our staff team for their relentless commitment to providing the best possible education.

"Maintaining our 'outstanding' judgement is a significant accomplishment and it reinforces our mission to ensure every pupil has the best start in life.

“We remain committed to continually improving and building upon this success to ensure our pupils continue to thrive and achieve consistently high standards."

This was the school’s first ungraded inspection since it was judged to be ‘outstanding’ for overall effectiveness in April 2019. Since September 2024, graded inspections no longer include an overall effectiveness grade.

The school is part of the Outwood Grange Academies Trust and currently teaches 460 pupils.