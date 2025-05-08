Wakefield schoolgirl's artwork named best in the world
Faye Rochford, five, has won a children’s art competition run by conservation charity the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.
Her work, called All in the Same Boat, beat around 3,700 other entries from around the world.
Mum Caroline Rochford said: “She is absolutely delighted. She was so pleased when I told her and it was even more special because her older sister Lucy wins a lot of competitions.
"Lucy entered a pictured and she was in the top 20. She had mixed feelings on Faye winning but overall she was very pleased for her.
"They’re both interested in nature, going out exploring and bringing back snails and slugs.”
Caroline said the project took just over a week as Faye added bits to it.
She said it started as a result of a scrapbook from school that presented challenges for pupils to complete at home, like baking a cake, building a tent and entering a competition.
She said: “Faye found a brown envelope and remarked that the flap looked like a boat, so that was the inspiration for her piece.
"She worked really hard, copying pictures of people and animals from photographs, which we cut out and placed inside her envelope boat.
"The whole image was a collage – she used tissue paper, chalk, pens and ribbons to create the scene.”
The David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation was founded in 1984, to help conversation efforts in Africa and Asia.
The Foundation’s website says: “SWF was formed in 1984, by the renowned wildlife artist and conservationist, David Shepherd, CBE, in response to his firsthand witnessing of humankind’s abuse of the natural world.
"To date, we have invested over £12.5 million in frontline conservation projects that battle the drivers of wildlife crime.
"Our ambition and reach will only continue to grow.
"Our vital work, made possible by our incredible supporters and partners, enables us to secure safe spaces for wildlife to thrive in.
"We support law enforcement operations and undercover investigations to fight wildlife crime at its root and source in consumer countries.”
