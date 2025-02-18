Wakefield schools to be visited by new touring production from National Theatre

Young people across Wakefield will have the opportunity to watch a new theatre production in their school hall as the National Theatre brings a nationwide school touring production directly into local schools later this month.

In partnership with the Theatre Royal Wakefield, the tour will visit Outwood Academy Hemsworth, Castleford Academy, and Outwood Grange Academy next week, between February 24 and February 28.

Co-created by Bristol playwright Ross Willis and director Ned Bennett, “The LeftBehinds” is a new production set in a post-apocalyptic future.

The ‘LeftBehinds’ must race across a desolate wasteland in a high-octane quest to rebuild an android, unlock its power and save the planet.

This new production aims to give students in Wakefield access to a genre-pushing theatrical experience in their own school hall.

In addition to seeing the show, pupils will take part in an interactive workshop exploring the technical elements to produce the show and teachers will also receive accompanying education resources.

Part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships programme, the tour will be seen by 10,000 young people, with it also visiting schools across South Essex, Sunderland, Stoke-on-Trent and Greater Manchester.

Co-creators Ned Bennett and Ross Willis said “We are thrilled to be collaborating again on this new incarnation of The LeftBehinds.

"From its beginnings at LAMDA (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) to its development with the National Theatre, this production has continually evolved, and we’re delighted to now share it with young people. We couldn’t be more excited that the National Theatre is bringing this production directly into school halls across the country.”