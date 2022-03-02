Wakefield secondary school places March 2022: How to appeal a school admissions decision

After a nerve-racking wait parents across Wakefield found out if their child has got into the secondary school of their choice.

Wakefield Council said all pupils in the district whose parents applied for a secondary school place for this September, have been allocated a place.

The majority of young people, 3,889 (92.4 %) have been offered their first choice of school. Second choices have been offered to 142 pupils (3.37%) and third choices to 28 pupils (0.66%).

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “I am pleased that the majority of young people have secured their first choice of school.

"I wish all our district’s young people happiness and success as they begin to prepare for the next stage of their education in September.”

If you are unhappy about the secondary school place your child has been offered, you might want to appeal the decision.

Education experts reckon thousands of children across the country will miss out on their first choice school.

How do I appeal?

You are entitled to appeal against the council’s decision to refuse your child a place. You can do this online.

Details of how to appeal should also be included with the letter you received with the bad news, and sometimes an appeal form is automatically included.

The best advice is to check your local council’s website for information on their procedures.

Some schools handle their own appeals.

But it's advised you should accept the place you have been offered, then lodge an appeal if it isn't for the school you were hoping for. You can appeal even if you accept a place at another school.

For more information and to lodge an appeal, visit Wakefield Council's Admissions and Appeals page here.When can’t you appeal?

If your child has been permanently excluded from two or more schools, you cannot appeal for two years from the date of the latest exclusion.

Is there a deadline for appeals?

All local authorities and schools say appeals should be submitted as soon as possible.

Who deals with appeals?

Appeals are handled by the independent education appeal panel.

Your appeal will be heard by three people including at least one ‘lay person’.

If they decide you have a good case, they can give you a place.

What does the panel consider?

The school will present their case for why they cannot take extra children and why it would be bad for the school if they had to.

You present your reasons for why your child must go to this school and why it would be bad for your child if they had to go to a different school.

Try to support your case with evidence if you can.

The panel listen to both cases, ask questions and then decide which case is stronger.

Having a place at another school doesn’t lessen your chances of winning the appeal at the school you prefer.

If the appeal has not been dealt with before the start of term in September, it is your duty as a parent to make sure your child attends a school.