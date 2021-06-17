Wakefield teaching assistant Mrs Hawley taking to the saddle to raise funds for school

Donna Hawley, who teaches Year 5 at Stanley St Peter's School and is also an instructor with the Army Cadets (Yorkshire N&W) will be taking on the mammoth challenge on July 3, all to raise money for the school, the cadets and Stanley Rangers.

Mrs Hawley has been an instructor with the Army Cadets for six years and said she is taking on the challenge to doing anything she can to help raise money for children to benefit them and provide them with opportunities to enhance their life skills.

The school said: "Mrs Hawley is an avid cyclist and you may well have passed or even splashed her on the journey to school!

"I think it's fair to say she likes to push the boundaries has has completed a numerous number of challenges for several different charities including two tandem skydives, shaved her head for brave the shave, walking home for Christmas which was originally planned at 50 miles but her actual total distance was a colossal 160 miles!!

"Wow., and after previously completing Liverpool to Leeds over the course of two days and now pushing herself once again to complete it in one day, spending a gruelling 15 hours in the saddle and covering a massive 127 miles.

"As I'm sure you will appreciate, is a huge challenge and an amazing worthwhile thing to do for the benefit of the children, we wish her the best of luck and please give as little or as much as you can."