'We need to ensure families feel safe and confident to walk to school' says Mary Creagh

Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking carried out the research ahead of national Walk to School Week (May 17-21).

The YouGov poll found that 64 per cent of people support car-free zones outside schools, with support also for safer crossings (61%), a ban on pavement parking (57%) and lower speed limits (46%).

One in four cars on Britain’s roads at peak times are on the school run, generating half a million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The charity is urging families to leave the car at home for the journey to school and is urging national and local government to make it easier for families to choose cleaner, sustainable travel.

Mary Creagh, Chief Executive, Living Streets said: “We’ve seen the huge improvements on offer to health and air quality when we drive less and walk more. We need to ensure families feel safe and confident to walk to school so we can keep enjoying these benefits.

“We work nationwide in over 2,000 schools and parents tells us they are put off walking because of speeding vehicles, unsafe crossings and cars parked on pavements. By making school streets car free, we remove those barriers – and our new research shows that most people back these changes.

“That’s why, at the recent elections we called for a School Street in every ward to help more families enjoy the fresh air, freedom, friendship and fun that walking to school brings.”

Thousands of children across the UK will celebrate the benefits of walking during Walk to School Week (17 - 21 May 2021). Walk to School Week is organised by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking as part of their National Walking Month campaign each May.