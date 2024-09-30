'We're outstanding': England Lane Academy celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at England Lane Academy are celebrating after receiving an Outstanding Ofsted report.

The school, which is part of the Delta Academies Trust multi-academy trust, has been praised by Ofsted as an ‘outstanding’ school in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The inspector visiting in July described it as a school where pupils ‘thrive in a caring and welcoming environment’ and ‘behaviour in lessons and at social times is consistently positive.’

The report said ‘Relationships between staff and pupils are strong. Pupils know adults in the school will keep them safe. Pupils enjoy coming to school.’

England Lane Academy has been praised by Ofsted.

It also praised the school’s mental health ambassadors who ‘provide a listening ear to other pupils when they feel sad or worried.’

It said: “They learn to be role models to other pupils. Members of the pupils’ academy council speak knowledgeably about democracy and parliamentary life.”

The report added: “Mathematics is a particular strength of the school. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), demonstrate an enthusiasm for mathematics that is built upon a secure understanding of number. Their knowledge and application of times tables is impressive.”

During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team praised teachers saying their ‘subject knowledge is excellent across all subjects.’

The report said pupils thrive in a caring and welcoming environment.

It added that that the personal development of pupils is ‘exceptional.’

The report concluded: “Pupils learn how to keep themselves safe and emotionally and mentally healthy. Pupils spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is embedded within texts that open pupils’ minds to different perspectives, cultures and beliefs.”

Headteacher Lisa Cooke said:”We are absolutely delighted with our latest Ofsted result. The opening line 'Pupils at England Lane Academy thrive in a caring and welcoming environment' is exactly what we aim to achieve.

"We work hard at England Lane to ensure children have access to a broad and ambitious curriculum and have the opportunities to play a positive role in school.

"We are very proud of our school, our pupils and our community and are so pleased that Ofsted have acknowledged the amazing learning that happens at England Lane.”

To see England Lane Academy’s Ofsted report in full, click here.